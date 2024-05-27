Report: Diddy's Sean John Eyewear Pulled by America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses | lovebscott.com

Diddy continues to deal with the fallout from a video showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as a major eyewear retailer says they’re pulling his products from their store shelves.

Eyewear retailer America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has halted sales of frames from Diddy’s Sean John range, reports TMZ.

Us Weekly has reached out to America’s Best for confirmation.

According to TMZ, stores were instructed last week to remove Sean John products from shelves and replace them with other stock at a similar price. The company began removing Sean John eyewear from its online store last month, reports the outlet.

Diddy has faced public scrutiny after CNN earlier this month published security camera footage of the rapper assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

via: US Weekly

Last week, Peloton announced that it would no longer play Diddy’s music on its platform, which TMZ reported on May 21 was in response to a post from a concerned member.