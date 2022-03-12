Report: The Cowboys Will Trade Amari Cooper To The Browns [Photos]

A week of blockbuster trades in the NFL continued on Saturday.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were considering releasing standout receiver Amari Cooper, who had $20 million coming his way on March 20. It tuns out they won’t need to do that, because according to multiple reports, the Cowboys have found a team that is willing to take on Cooper in a trade.

Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

According to multiple media reports, the Cleveland Browns — which have had quite the hole at wide receive, especially since the team moved on since Odell Beckham — have worked out a deal to bring Cooper to northeast Ohio.

I'm told the #Cowboys are currently working on trading WR Amari Cooper to the #Browns, per league sources. Unofficial at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2022

The #Cowboys have agreed to trade WR Amari Cooper to the #Browns. Talks heated up this past week. — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 12, 2022

News: The Dallas Cowboys are working on finalizing a trade that sends WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, per source. @JosinaAnderson first — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added the cost that the Browns will pay to acquire Cooper.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

It’s a 5th rounder going to Dallas and the two teams are swapping 6 rounders. https://t.co/LUfAijXZB8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Cleveland will also, per Rapoport, take on Cooper’s entire contract.

The #Cowboys fielded calls all week from several teams. In the end, the salary was an issue. But the #Browns will now take on the entire contract, as Dallas felt someone would. https://t.co/JFxinHBbO8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cooper started his career with the Oakland Raiders before getting traded to the Cowboys in 2018. He was quite productive for Dallas, but between his gigantic salary — he signed a $100 million extension with the team in 2020 — and the emergence of players like CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, his production slipped last year, catching 68 balls for 865 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Now, Cooper will head to Cleveland, which appears slated to keep Baker Mayfield around as their starting quarterback during the final year of his rookie contract.