Report: Christian Combs, Diddy’s Son, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting And Drugging Woman In Looming Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

More potential bad news for the Combs family.

via: Vibe

Christian Combs is reportedly being named in a looming lawsuit accusing the rap star of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman.

The lawsuit against Combs, the son of embattled rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has yet to be officially filed, but is currently in the works, according to attorney Tyrone Blackburn. The identity of Combs’ alleged victim has yet to be revealed and details surrounding the reported lawsuit are sparse.

While Combs has yet to address the allegations directly, he recently shared a post on social media that read “stop the [blue cap emoji],” although he didn’t give context to what or whom he was referring to.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name King Combs, has been romantically linked to multiple women during his time in the spotlight. Combs dated his ex-girlfriend, Breah Hicks, for several years, and is currently dating model Raven Tracy, who recently got Christian’s name tattooed on her body.

The claims made against Combs have been described as serious and thrust him into the vortex of shocking claims surrounding his father, as Diddy has been hit with several lawsuits in recent months accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, drug abuse, and more.

Blackburn — who has previously represented clients in litigation against celebrities such as T.I. and Tiny, as well as Nicki Minaj and Kenneth — is also the attorney for Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs earlier this year.

