Report: Britney Spears Acts ‘Manic’ in Restaurant After Sam Asghari ‘Storms Out’ [Video]

Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant.

via: Page Six

People who allegedly witness the incident told TMZ on Saturday that the pop icon, 41, was “manic” and began speaking gibberish.

Spears was also being recorded at the time by patrons inside the restaurant, which reportedly upset the “Hold Me Closer” singer.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Spears could be seen holding up a menu to shield her face from the camera.

Sources claim Asghari, 28, was “visibly upset” and “stormed out” of the place without his wife.

Just two minutes later, Spears reportedly walked out herself and her bodyguard allegedly picked up the bill.

Reps for both Spears and Asghari did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The “Toxic” singer and actor are newlyweds as they have been married since June 2022.

They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Spears’ home with celebrity guests, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and more.