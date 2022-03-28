Remy Ma on Doja Cat: ‘I Don’t Think She’s a Rapper’ [Photos + Video]

Remy Ma is opening up about her thoughts on Doja Cat.

NORE’s Drink Champs podcast has become a pretty reliable source of eyebrow-raising quotes in recent months. After sparking the disagreement between Kanye West and Big Sean, and drawing out The Game’s questionable soundbite comparing West’s contributions to his career to Dr. Dre’s, it could very well be the source of the next rap beef — especially if Remy Ma has anything to say about it. This week’s guest had a lot to say about both her past conflict with Nicki Minaj and the most recent classes of female rappers — minus Doja Cat, who she thinks doesn’t fit the criteria for that classification.

“They be putting her in the rapper category,” Remy offered when asked her thoughts about Doja. “I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Of course, fans were quick to offer their opinions on Remy’s assessment, questioning whether Remy gave Doja the backhanded compliment out of ignorance or due to her association with Nicki Minaj, with whom Remy traded diss tracks in the past. While some agreed, others posted examples of the young star showing off her rap skills, both in the form of mashups of verses from her hit singles and freestyles with the likes of LA underground rap veteran Dumbfoundead, who she knew from her days performing at Verbz’s monthly residency Bananas.

Meanwhile, Doja may well disprove Remy’s theory in due course. Last year, she said during an Instagram Live stream she wanted to release a full-on hip-hop album produced by 9th Wonder, and she’s more than proven her hip-hop head credentials, name-checking Little Brother and rapping along to one of their songs during another stream. And although Doja’s proven herself to be versatile and resistant to definition, one thing she’s always been able to do well is rap.

