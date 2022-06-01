Remember Her? Celina Powell Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison After Violating Probation

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen known groupie Celina Powell‘s name in a headline — but we’re here to report she’s going to prison.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the notorious social media star was sentenced to two years behind bars Wednesday for violating the terms of her probation. Powell, who is best known for leveling allegations against some of hip-hop’s biggest names, was arrested in 2015 for allegedly driving a getaway car for thieves.

Prosecutors say Powell has continued to violate her probation by failing to comply with court-mandated drug and alcohol tests as well as other requirements. TMZ reports Powell was ultimately arrested a month ago, when she failed to show up for a court date.

She will reportedly serve her sentence in a Colorado state prison and will be eligible for parole sometime in December.

Powell, originally from Denver, rose to fame with a YouTube channel in which she would detail her alleged experiences with rap stars. She previously accused Snoop Dogg of cheating on his wife with her; claimed Offset had impregnated her during their affair; accused Trey Songz of sexual misconduct; and said Drake had changed his number after she kept sending him her nudes.

In 2021, a text message exchange between Powell and Drake surfaced online. The screenshots, shared by No Jumper Host Adam 22, shows Powell identifying herself to Drizzy before she’s seemingly caught in a lie.

“Def never gave u my number,” Drake supposedly wrote. “I know who u are. I want nooooo parts.”

“Welp okay. N yes you did [give me your number]. It’s still in my dm,” Powell replied. “I don’t wanna upset you tho so I’ll stop.”

Powell is then sent a screenshot that appears to disprove her claims about Drake giving her his number.

“Doesn’t look like it lol,” he wrote.

“I just wanted you to open my DMs,” Powell responded. “Thanks, I don’t wanna get blocked tho sooo I’ll exit now.”

Cardi B also took aim at Powell several years ago, after the social media star claimed Offset had paid her $50,000 to get an abortion. The Invasion of Privacy rapper shared a screenshot of old headlines in which Powell allegedly admitted to lying about the Offset pregnancy rumors.

Powell responded in a since-deleted tweet, writing: “I’m getting dragged for s*** that happened 2 years ago both drake and cardi b happened two years ago… thank God he’s giving me something to laugh at instead of being sad today.”

It looks like she got herself caught up.