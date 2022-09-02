Ray J to Kris Jenner After Ye’s Criticism: ‘You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family and Tried to Ruin Mine’ [Photos]

Kanye West is using social media to come after his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner again — but this time, Kim Kardashian’s other ex Ray J has joined the conversation.

via: Complex

As previously reported, Ye—amid a slew of Instagram posts this week—shared screenshots of a text exchange in which an unidentified person (seemingly, and widely assumed to be, Kim Kardashian) shared an urgently presented message from their mother.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” the text-relayed message from Kris read. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

In his response, Ye said the family doesn’t have say-so over his and Kim’s children, particularly where they go to school. Ye also mentioned “Playboy and sex tapes” and urged this person’s “Clinton friends” to come get him. In prior posts, Ye also mentioned Kris, including one in which he said she “made” Kim participate in a Playboy shoot.

“Pornography destroyed my family,” Ye wrote.

As is always the case in these situations, screenshots of the eventually deleted posts in question quickly started making the rounds, including via a news update from The Shade Room on IG. Dropping into the comments of a post about Ye’s latest IG activity was none other than Ray J, who accused Kris of spreading “false stories” about him. He also mentioned Steve Hirsch, the founder of the adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment, which notably distributed the Kim K and Ray J sex tape in 2007.

“You masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh—you don’t think all mothers get stressed?” Ray J wrote. “Or you special huh? I know it’s old and I don’t care—this makes me sick—but God had my back and still does.”

Of course, Ray J has shared criticism of this variety in the past, including earlier this year in response to a certain Kardashians moment focused on the alleged existence of previously unreleased sex tape footage. And in a May interview with British tabloid the Daily Mail, he said the original sex tape has “always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me.” The three, he added, have been partners “since the beginning.”

Portions of Ray J’s comments were later disputed by TMZ sources “with direct knowledge” of the sex tape situation, specifically when it came to Kris’ alleged involvement. According to the sources, Kris “never negotiated” with Vivid.