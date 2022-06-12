Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested for Gun Possession Hours Before Governors Ball Performance

Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York on Saturday for several gun charges.

via Complex:

TMZ reports Roddy was taken into police custody while on his way to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival. While the Compton rapper and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint, law enforcement came across about 9 rounds of ammo as well as a large capacity magazine. Roddy and two others were subsequently arrested.

Roddy has been charged with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of that device. As of Sunday morning, he remained in custody as he waits to appear in court for his arraignment.

Roddy was scheduled to perform at the 2022 edition of the Governors Ball, which took to Twitter Saturday night to announce that he’d no longer be performing.

This year, the three-day event is marking a return to its usual month of June after a 2021 iteration that saw fans gathering in NYC in late September. Kid Cudi kicked off this year’s festival on Friday, followed by headlining sets from Halsey and J. Cole on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Damn. He should’ve known better.