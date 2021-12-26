Rapper Rich the Kid Stiffed Manhattan Landlord, Lawsuit Claims

Rich the Kid is being sued AGAIN for bailing on his New York apartment and refusing to pay the rent to his angry landlord.

via: Page Six

The Queens native, whose given name is Dimitri Roger, has lived in the East Village for 14 months and stopped paying in August, landlord East Village 14 Owner LLC claimed in its Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

It’s not the first time the “Plug the Walk” rapper has landed in court over money troubles.

Blueprint Artist Management sued Roger last year, alleging it was owed $3.5 million in fees.

He was reportedly sued for more than $300,000 for rent owed in Los Angeles; and he was accused of not paying Beverly Hills jeweler Peter Marco for more than $230,000 worth of jewelry, TMZ reported.

The current lawsuit against Rich the Kid was filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court. So far, the rapper has yet to respond.