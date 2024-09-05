Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dead at 34 After Alleged Overdose | www.lovebscott.com

Rich Homie Quan, best known for hits “Flex,” “Type of Way,” and his feature on Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle,” has died.

He was 34.

According to close friends, the rapper died of an overdose after taking a “bad pill.”

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has passed away after overdosing off a “bad pill” according to close family & friends.. Rest in Peace ??? pic.twitter.com/0yiu4FtxzZ — clip ? (@clippedszn) September 5, 2024

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at the age of 34, reportedly after a drug overdose, according to several high-profile artists and music personalities.

Word began to spread about the death of Quan — birth name Dequantes Devontay Lamar — on social media Thursday morning.

Rich Homie Quan attends his album listening party at 40 / 40 Club on March 9, 2018, in New York City. (Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

Boosie Badazz posted to X, formerly Twitter, that Quan had overdosed, though the exact narcotic involved was not disclosed.

“JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA,” Boosie wrote. “Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music.”

Hip-hop personality Adam22 of No Jumper also posted a tribute to social media, a photo of Quan that was simply captioned “RIP Rich Homie Quan.”

TMZ reports that Quan was found in his Atlanta home on Thursday, though it could not confirm a cause of death.

Quan rose to prominence with hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” He also had success with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug as part of Rich Gang, best known for the platinum-selling “Lifestyle.”