Rapper PnB Rock Shot in Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, Condition Unknown

Prayers up for PnB Rock.

The rapper was shot while with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Inglewood.

Circulating video of the aftermath shows PnB Rock on the ground, bleeding and wounded — his condition at this time is unknown.

The shooting went down Monday afternoon. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the Inglewood Roscoe’s location at 1:23 in the afternoon for a call of a shooting victim.

There isn’t information on the shooter available, but prior to the shooting PnB’s girlfriend Steph shared via social media that the two were out dining. The post has since been deleted.

According to a restaurant source, the shooter targeted PnB only because no one else was shot or injured. The source adds that the shooter took jewelry from PnB and fled.

Story developing…