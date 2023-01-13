Rap Legend Big Daddy Kane Called J. Cole His ‘Hero’ And Explained What He Loved About Migos [Video]

This is far from the first time Big Daddy Kane has shown support for J. Cole.

via: Uproxx

Rap fans might be used to older artists finding fault with contemporary stars, but at least one of hip-hop’s early pioneers had some high praise for rap’s reigning hitmakers. Big Daddy Kane, who is often credited alongside Rakim for sparking one of hip-hop’s earliest stylistic shifts, introducing complex, multisyllabic rhyme schemes and punchlines into slower tempo grooves, called out two names in particular when he was asked about the modern class of artists by Houston radio station 97.9 The Box: J. Cole and Migos.

Calling J. Cole his “hero,” he also gave credit to Kendrick Lamar and Rapsody, as well as battle rapper Lady Luck. He then laments the loss of Takeoff, saying, “I was so hoping to see another Migos album.” He explained his enjoyment for Migos, comparing them to some of his own peers. “Their style reminded me of The Funky Four Plus 1 More with their in-and-out thing. I’m a fan of their music and their fashion.”

Rap Legend Big Daddy Kane calls J Cole his hero, salutes The Migos pic.twitter.com/TdglGtXk3y — 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) January 11, 2023

Kanye previously praised Cole in 2021, calling him his favorite MC. “This is the brother right here that makes me feel like hip-hop is still alive and it’s here to stay when I listen to this here brother spit and listen to his music,” he said.