Raiders’ Nate Hobbs Reportedly Cited for Driving 110 MPH

For the fourth time this week, an NFL player is in trouble with the law.

via: Complex

The 22-year-old rookie was cited for reckless driving back on Jan. 16, the station and TMZ confirmed, just two weeks after his arrest on Jan. 3 over suspicion of a DUI.

The NFL star’s car was reportedly towed from the scene as he was issued the citation, during a traffic stop at South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas at around 11:45 a.m. last week. A department spokesperson claimed he was not arrested over the incident.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs and we will address it in the court system,” Hobbs’ attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told 8 News Now.

Two weeks back, Hobbs was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes SUV on a parking garage exit ramp, with an officer noting in a police report that they smelled a “slight odor” of alcohol on him.

Later in the report, officers wrote that Hobbs “admitted that he was just tired and that is the reason he fell asleep behind the wheel.” Court records indicate he was hit with a lesser charge of “failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances,” per the station. He played with his team the next weekend.

“The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law,” his lawyers later said.

Earlier this season, Hobbs’ teammate, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, was charged with DUI after driving a vehicle over 150 miles an hour, resulting in a fiery wreck that killed 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor. Ruggs was released by the Raiders.