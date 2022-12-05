Racy Steve Lacy’s Naked Instagram Photo Prompted Many Reactions, Including A Hilarious Lil Nas X Comment [Photos]

Steve Lacy is known for baring his soul in his music. Songs like “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” put raw, queer emotions on display, while sharing poignant, relatable anecdotes on love and heartbreak. On (December 3), Lacy has revealed more than his heart on Instagram.

Nobody can fault him for posting posting selfies to Instagram from a seemingly relaxing day at the beach with the caption, “tried to unplug but then I looked cute…” Yesterday (December 4), Lacy documented his downtime again — his face was shaved, and oh yeah, everything else was also bare.

“Contemplating what’s real and what’s fake,” Lacy captioned the cheeky photo, featuring him seductively lounging in bed and staring away from the camera, the shot framed with his private area just out of frame.

Predictably, the reactions were swift. “Dope c*ck Steve,” Lil Nas X — no stranger to confidently flaunting his body and posting thirst traps — hilariously commented. Photographer Quil Lemons added, “It’s 7am in LA go back to sleep lmaoooo.” Tierra Whack asked, “What be the point [crying laughing emojis].”

Lil Nas X commented on Steve Lacy’s newest Instagram post ??? pic.twitter.com/fTWHqrLkrV — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) December 5, 2022

In Lacy’s defense, he has every reason to be feeling himself. “Bad Habit” is at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 10. The ubiquitous single became Lacy’s first career No. 1 on the chart in October, logging three nonconsecutive weeks in the top slot.

But Twitter isn’t a place for logic. Read some of the reactions to Lacy’s naked Instagram habits below.

Went on instagram ONCE. ONE TIME and the second picture I see is a damn near naked Steve lacy on my TL. Taking my ass right back to twitter ?? — Yokai (@Yokai_Ray) December 5, 2022

steve lacy naked on instagram ? — nad :/ (@skinnygothpenis) December 4, 2022

Steve Lacy posted Cardi B & Offset to his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/u2fiabbqFa — Fan Account | #BLM ????? (@BardiUpdatess) December 4, 2022

Oh Steve Lacy! The man you are pic.twitter.com/sReY65UIHc — AMIR (@NEWTRlCKS) December 4, 2022

I swear that mf Steve Lacy posts nudes on ig at least once a month — N4TE ?? (@gonzogonz0) December 4, 2022

Steve lacy be wanted to post nudes on the gram so bad bro — Angry Bisexual (@ThatsSoJayy_) December 4, 2022