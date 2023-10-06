Rachel Bilson Responded After Whoopi Goldberg Criticized Her For Finding Men With A ‘Low’ Number Of Sexual Partners ‘Weird’ [Video]

Rachel Bilson wants to make a few things broadly clear.

It’s the 2023 feud no one saw coming: Rachel Bilson vs. Whoopi Goldberg.

On a recent episode of the Broad Ideas podcast, The O.C. star shared her preference for men who have slept with lots of women. “This is gonna sound so judgemental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women… but it all depends,” Bilson said, adding that if his number of sexual partners was “really low” as he approaches 50, it would be a “little weird.”

Whoopi Goldberg disagrees. “I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business?” she said on Thursday’s episode of The View. Goldberg added, “If he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you b*tching?”

Bilson has since responded to Goldberg’s comments, telling Entertainment Weekly that she’s “been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned.”

The podcaster continued:

“We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking. I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it. The point I get across is that it doesn’t matter, and maybe in the past I would’ve looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn’t do that anymore. I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.”

Hopefully they can see eye to eye on one important issue: Oliver sucks.

Bilson called it a “flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that. That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.” If you listen to the entire conversation, she believes “it actually isn’t what was first presented. I think it’s important to hear a whole conversation before casting your own judgment or criticism on something.”