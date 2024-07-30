R. Kelly’s Legal Team Reportedly Trying to Get Supreme Court to Throw Out Sex Crime Convictions | www.lovebscott.com

R. Kelly’s lawyer is trying to get his client’s sex crime convictions overturned.

They’re arguing that the year the PROTECT Act was passed shouldn’t apply to Kelly’s actions in the past decade.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says that the PROTECT Act was passed in 2003 and that it shouldn’t be used to judge Kelly’s actions in the past.

The PROTECT Act got rid of the time limits for cases involving abduction and abuse of children. President George W. Bush signed it into law in April of that year.

Kelly is currently in prison and was convicted of three counts of making child pornography and three counts of trying to get a minor to have sex with him in September 2022. He was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison in February of last year, and that sentence was recently upheld. Before that, he was convicted in New York in 2021 on racketeering charges, including sexual exploitation of children and forced labor. After that conviction, he got a sentence of 30 years.

In March of this year, Bonjean formally challenged the way the RICO law was used in the New York case conviction. She said that if the RICO law is applied in the right way, it could make it seem like organizations are doing something illegal that they’re not. At the time, as reported by the Associated Press, Bonjean said that “all kinds of organizations,” including fraternities, could potentially be seen as “RICO enterprises” under the law.

Now, Kelly’s lawyer is trying to get the Supreme Court to look into the convictions and decide if they should be overturned.