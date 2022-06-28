R. Kelly Supporter Was Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors In His New York Sex Trafficking Case

A fan of R. Kelly was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening to “storm” the office of the US attorneys who prosecuted the R&B singer in his sex trafficking trial last year.

via: Uproxx

As outrageous as it sounds considering the laundry list of crimes for which R. Kelly was convicted, the disgraced R&B star still has plenty of hardcore fans — some much harder than others. According to Billboard, one who recently went way out of his way to show his support for Kelly was arrested after threatening federal prosecutors involved in Kelly’s New York case (his Chicago case is still pending). Bolingbrook, Illinois resident Christopher Gunn was arrested Saturday and faces up to five years in prison if he’s convicted.

Appearing in court yesterday, he was detained without bond. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, and the Department of Justice wants him moved to New York for trial. Gunn allegedly posted a video to his YouTube page flashing a photo of the prosecutors’ Brooklyn office building and sharing his plan to “storm” it. “[I]f you ain’t got the stomach for the shit we bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out,” he says in the video. Prosecutors say Gunn also accepted payments via Cash App for ammunition, including transactions with messages such as “30 rounds on the haters.”

While there’s plenty of idle talk on social media, it appears that Gunn may have been planning to carry out his threats; a log book from the courthouse where Kelly’s trial was held contains Gunn’s signature on September 3, 2021. Incidentally, there’s no indication that Kelly actually knows Gunn, and there are all kinds of things you can say about that. According to court documents, Gunn is charged with “knowingly and intentionally transmit[ing] in interstate and foreign commerce communications containing threats … that would result in the death or serious bodily injury” of three Assistant US Attorneys who participated in Kelly’s prosecution.

Kelly, meanwhile, awaits sentencing after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, with prosecutors recommending over 25 years in prison under the belief that if released sooner, he’d be up to his old tricks rather than reformed.