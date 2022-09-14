Queen Sheryl Lee Ralph Told Jimmy Kimmel ‘To His Face’ That She Did Not Appreciate His Emmys Tomfoolery [Photos]

Sheryl Lee Ralph was not amused by the bit Jimmy Kimmel chose to do at Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards while her Abbott Elementary creator and costar Quinta Brunson accepted the award for outstanding writing in a comedy series.

via: Uproxx

Social media users weren’t the only people lighting up Jimmy Kimmel for laying on the ground during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech. Her Abbott Elementary co-star (and fellow Emmy winner) Sheryl Lee Ralph apparently gave Kimmel a piece of her mind backstage. During a Television Critics Association panel for Abbott‘s upcoming second season, Brunson played down the Emmys moment and encouraged everyone to tune into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night where she planned to have a “good time” with the late night host.

Ralph, on the other hand, made it very clear that she did not appreciate Kimmel’s bit and told him as much. Via The Wrap:

“I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on. But I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.’ And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and then I was just, ‘Ooh, the disrespect Jimmy.’ But that’s just me, sorry. I am so sorry.” She added sarcastically, “Oh, it was lovely that he was lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech.”

“I told him too — to his face — and he understood,” Ralph concluded.

With the Kimmel issue settled, and co-star Lisa Ann Walters loving how “so bold” Ralph has become since her Emmys win, the cast dropped some new details about Season 2. According to Decider writer Meghan O’Keefe, Brunson told the panel that the show will follow the teachers “home” to learn where these people came from. However, Walters made a point to note that the family drama in the second season is not about her real family even though her sister will probably think it spills personal details. “It does not, Laura!” Walters quipped.

Lisa Ann Walter says Melissa's family is a lot like her own family, "they say their feelings," but she adds that she's worried that her own sister will think the story is about her. "It does not, Laura!" she says on record. #TCA22 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 14, 2022

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres September 21 on ABC.