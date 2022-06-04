Queen Latifah Sides With Lil Nas X After He Was Snubbed From The 2022 BET Awards: ‘He Should’ve Been Nominated’ [Video]

BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack.

via: Uproxx

With that being said, there was a glaring absence in the list of nominees, with that being Lil Nas X, and fans were not happy about it. Lil Nas himself expressed his frustration at the snub in a pair of now-deleted tweets.

“Thank you bet awards,” he wrote in one of the tweets. “An outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” He later added, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.” Many agreed that Lil Nas should’ve been nominated, including Queen Latifah, who shared her thoughts after a run-in with TMZ.

“Lil Nas X is amazing,” she said. “He should’ve been nominated.” Despite this, Latifah didn’t seem to think that his sexuality was behind the snub. “I don’t know if that’s the case. I don’t know what’s behind all that, but inclusion is always the key. That’s what we should be striving for. There’s enough room in this world for everybody.”

You can view Queen Latifah’s interaction with TMZ below.