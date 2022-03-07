Queen Elizabeth Meets with Justin Trudeau for First In-Person Engagement Since COVID Recovery

Queen Elizabeth alive and back to work.

The 95-year-old returned to in-person duties on Monday — marking her first in-person engagement since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in February.

via People:

She looked to be in good spirits as she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has been recovering. An arrangement of blue-and-yellow flowers, the Ukrainian national colors, is notably prominent in photos of the meeting.

The outing comes a little more than a week after the Queen met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at Frogmore House, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were also there for the visit.

Queen Elizabeth was also feeling well enough to carry out two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, marking the first time she was seen since her coronavirus diagnosis.

Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 20. A spokesman said at the time, “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement concluded.

The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated and her COVID-19 diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8 — two days before he received his own diagnosis. Both Charles and Camilla, 74, are vaccinated and boosted.

In addition to her latest health setback, the Queen has also recently been dealing with several royal family scandals, including Prince Andrew’s settlement with his sexual assault accuser, an investigation into Charles’ charity following cash-for-honors allegation and the 2020 departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It’s a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy,” a palace insider said in a recent PEOPLE cover story following Queen Elizabeth’s diagnosis. “I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this.”

A royal insider added at the time, “It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It’s going to take a toll.”

However, she remains resolute even in the midst of difficult times. According to the palace insider, the Queen “is stoical and mentally strong.”

Glad to see she’s doing well.