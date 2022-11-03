Quavo’s Assistant Reportedly Shot in Houston Incident That Killed Takeoff

In the aftermath of Takeoff’s death, we’re now learning more details about what happened during the shooting that claimed the Migos rapper’s life.

via: Complex

Per TMZ, the 23-year-old assistant to the Migos rapper was struck by gunfire in the Houston, Texas shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Law enforcement sources said that he was rushed to hospital by someone at the scene in the moments following the gunfire, but his injuries have been described as non-life threatening. Wash has worked with Quavo for a number of years, and it was revealed last year that he made $5,000 with his job.

Another shooting victim, who has been identified as a 24-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear where the unnamed woman and Wash were shot, but authorities said that Takeoff was hit in the torso and head following an argument that erupted following what appeared to be a dice game.

While police initially refused to name the victim who was killed in the shooting, Takeoff’s label Quality Control Music later confirmed the rapper had died. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the label wrote. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

In the days that have followed Takeoff’s death, tributes have poured in. The Migos rapper was just 28.