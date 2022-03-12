Quavo Wants To Take On Wesley Snipes’ Role In The Upcoming ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot With Jack Harlow [Video]

Huncho is ready to go Hollywood.

via: Uproxx

Quavo’s basketball skills are undeniable and he’s certainly one of the better ballers when compared to the musicians around him. During last year’s, NBA All-Star Weekend, Quavo absolutely showed out during a pickup game with Jack Harlow against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. More recently, Quavo became a playable character on NBA2K22, which was certainly a cool moment despite him not being happy with his player rating. Now, Quavo wants to show his basketball skills on the big screen and he’s hoping to do so through an upcoming film with Jack Harlow.

During a recent run-in with TMZ, Quavo made it clear that he wants a role in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot, which Jack Harlow is set to star in. While Harlow is set to play the role of Billy Hoyle (originally played by Woody Harrelson), Quavo wants a shot at playing Sidney Deane who was originally played by none other than Wesley Snipes. “I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” Quavo said. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role.”

Quavo also took a moment to show support for Harlow’s upcoming role by calling him “amazing,” and saying that “he can do everything.”

It wouldn’t be his acting debut, either, as he previously made some appearances in Atlanta and Black-ish, but if this role were to happen, it would be the Migos MC’s first major film.