Quavo Is Reportedly Selling The Custom Bentley He Gifted To His Now-Ex Saweetie [Photo]

There has been quite a bit of conversation about what actually happened to the “Icy” blue Bentley that Quavo gifted Saweetie last Christmas. Based on a new car listing, it appears the luxury vehicle is on sale for nearly $300,000.

via: Uproxx

Saweetie and Quavo may have publicly ended their relationship back in March amid cheating rumors, but they’re apparently still parsing through each other’s things. Though some may think it’s reasonable to keep a gift given by an ex partner after a split, that’s not the case with the luxury Bentley convertible Quavo gave Saweetie as the car is now up for sale.

For Saweetie’s birthday in December, Quavo went all out by getting her a custom powder blue Bentley complete with monogrammed headrests. Saweetie was overjoyed about the gift at the time, but it looks like Quavo took the car back after their breakup. According to a report from TMZ, Quavo has decided to put the GTC V8 car up for sale at the luxury and exotic car dealership Jakes Motorcars.

Saweetie didn’t get much use out of the whip before ending things with Quavo, as the car reportedly only has 2,191 miles on it. Due to its luxury look and low mileage, Quavo is apparently asking $279,888 for it. Seeing as Saweetie recently teamed up with Tesla for a new car giveaway, it doesn’t look like she’ll be needing that Bentley anyway.

When is it appropriate to take back a gift?