Quavo Hints That Migos Is No More On His New Takeoff Tribute Track ‘Greatness’ [Video]

Quavo dropped the video for his second tribute to late Migos partner and nephew Takeoff on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

via: Uproxx

Fans of Migos are still mourning the death of member Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston last November. Earlier this month, Quavo performed his song “Without You” during the Grammys “In Memorium” segment, in honor of his bandmate and nephew. However, following the broadcast, it was reported that fellow Migo Offset and Quavo got into an altercation backstage. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was allegedly heard attempting to mediate the fight.

Offset denied the reports, but if these rumors are true, it doesn’t seem like Quavo and Offset will be making up anytime soon to revive the group. On his latest single, “Greatness,” Quavo offered a hint about the future of the group.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf*ckin’ flow, Take’ did that / So don’t ask ’bout the group, he gone, we gone…it can’t come back,” raps Quavo in “Greatness.”

While it seems unlikely that we will get another Migos album, or that Quavo and Offset will continue Migos as a duo, Quavo appears to be proud of the impact the trio made throughout their career.

“This how legends was born, greatness / I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world, hmm, greatness,” Quavo raps on the song’s outro.

In the accompanying music video, Quavo is seen looking through photos and videos of the group, and reaping the fruits of their labor by way of driving in luxury vehicles and flashy jewelry.

You can watch the video for “Greatness” below.