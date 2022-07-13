Quavo Gives A Promising Update About Migos’ Future Amid Breakup Rumors

You’ve no doubt heard unfounded rumors of a rift among the Migos trio, including chatter of that variety surrounding the group’s decision in June to pull out of a previously scheduled Governors Ball performance.

via: Uproxx

The way Quavo tells it, though, Migos is going to be alright. In a new GQ interview, he explained that the group members’ solo activities outside of the group serve to make the trio stronger, both as individuals and as a unit.

Quavo said when it comes to the first decade of Migos, “It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us.” He continued, “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.” He also threw in a football metaphor, adding, “I’m a quarterback in life, but now that I want it, I’m just going to show you.”

The rapper also said he’s looking to really cultivate an acting career for himself, noting, “I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting. I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

In short, it doesn’t sound like the Migos are going anywhere anytime soon but are simply in a period of building up their individual powers. This period of individual strengthening only stands to help the group, whose most recent studio album was 2021’s Culture III.