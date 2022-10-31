Quavo Gets ‘Messy’ In His New Video With Takeoff As He Seems To Recall His Elevator Fight With Saweetie [Video]

Quavo apparently isn’t done rehashing his past relationship with Saweetie.

In the midst of an otherwise unrelated concept about a Halloween haunted house, Quavo decides to stoke the furor surrounding the single by apparently referencing his elevator fight with Saweetie. While most of the video features the camera panning through a house decorated for spooky season and rests on various characters having arguments, part of Quavo’s verse is shot in the mode of an elevator security camera — which you may remember was how we learned about that fight in the first place.

And just in case, it’s not completely clear, Quavo pulls out his bright orange, Call Of Duty-themed game console case, which seemed to be the catalyst for Quavo and Saweetie’s domestic dispute last March. While neither faced charges after an LAPD investigation of the incident, it did constitute a black mark on both of public images. It looks like Quavo’s belatedly confronting the controversy head-on — but what he’s trying to say remains frustratingly unclear.

“Messy” has been at the center of a maelstrom of speculation, as fans almost immediately linked part of Quavo’s verse to Saweetie and wondered whether he might be also referencing former fellow Migo Offset or labelmate Lil Baby. It seems, though, that we still have no concrete information, just more vague (questionably tasteful) posturing from Quavo.

Watch the “Messy” video below.