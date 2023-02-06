Quavo and Offset Reportedly Got Into a Physical Fight at the Grammys, Quavo Wouldn’t Let Offset Join Takeoff Tribute

Quavo and Offset still haven’t come together in the wake of Takeoff’s death.

According to a new report, The Grammys wanted Offset to be part of Takeoff’s tribute on Sunday night — but Quavo wasn’t having it.

Quavo reportedly blocked Offset from joining him on stage and a physical fight broke out.

via TMZ:

Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart.

As for what led to it — we’re told The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. We’re told Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage … leading to the melee.

Our sources say it was NOT Offset who started the fight.

We should note — Quavo and Takeoff were extremely close at the time of Takeoff’s murder — Offset was on the outs with the group. Quavo’s “Without You” was a song he specifically wrote for Takeoff.

Nonetheless, people watching Sunday night’s show were disappointed to see it was clear there had not been a reconciliation between Quavo and Offset since Takeoff’s murder.

If we’re being brutally honest, Quavo’s temper and ‘always ready to fight’ attitude is what appears to have led to the altercation that ultimately cost Takeoff his life.

He needs to do some healing.