Quavo Addressed Migos’ Split, Offset’s Recent Comments, And His Album Release Date In The ‘Rocket Power’ Trailer

Migos’ Quavo has will release a new album — his first since the death of Takeoff — ‘Rocket Power,’ in August.

via: Uproxx

There likely won’t be any new Migos music in the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean you won’t hear from the two remaining members, Quavo and Offset. Both rappers have been working on their respective solo albums for a bit, and now, it looks like Quavo’s, Rocket Power is soon to be released.

After releasing the single “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future last week, today, Quavo shared an album trailer on his Instagram. Fittingly, it features Quavo facing off with a rocket shuttle in the desert, gripping Takeoff’s Migos chain (the album’s title is an homage to Takeoff, whose own solo debut was called The Last Rocket).

In the song playing over the scene, Quavo mentions Offset’s departure from the group (“my cousin jumped out the car, I had to keep goin’”) and recent comments about their familial relationship (“now he tellin’ the whole world that we ain’t blood”), which was foundational to the group’s mythology. However, he measures the lyrics by remembering that “it’s all love.” The trailer ends with the title displayed on screen, along with the imminent release date: August 4, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.

Rocket Power is due on 8/4 via Quality Control Music/Motown/Capitol Records.