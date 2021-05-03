Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot at in Georgia

Quando Rondo and his team were shot at in his home state of Georgia.

via: Revolt

TMZ reports. The “ABG” rapper was reportedly standing in the store’s parking lot with a group of friends on Sunday (May 2) when shots rang out around 3:20 a.m. local time.

According to TMZ, one person in Quando’s group was injured during the shooting. It’s unclear whether or not Quando himself was struck by any bullets, as police say he had already left the scene of the shooting before they arrived. He was reportedly seen in the parking lot just before shots rang out.

According to TMZ, the one known victim was shot in the hand and was later taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police believe the unidentified shooter opened fire on the group from across the road or from the highway, TMZ reports. Authorities also say Quando and the group were just making a quick stop at the store before the shooting, as they weren’t there long before shots rang out.

Hours earlier on Saturday night (May 1), Quando performed at a nightclub, which is located just 10 minutes away from where the shooting took place.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reportedly opened a probe into the incident.

Last week, Quando promoted his upcoming full-length project, Still Taking Risks. The Georgia native dropped off a shortened “teaser” for the effort last month, which included six songs. According to Quando’s Instagram post, the album’s full-length, 18-song version will arrive this Friday (May 7).

“The Last If Not The First. This Music Shit Brung [sic] So Many Problems In My Life, I Watch So Many People Change Up On Me, Family, Cripz, Homies,” he wrote in a post. “This Shit Just made me notice Ain’t No Love. I’m Prepared For The Worst Tho… May 7th Still Taking Risk[s].”

This isn’t the first time a Quando Rondo show has been associated with violence or potential violence. Following the incident that claimed King Von’s life, several of Rondo’s shows were canceled by local and state officials due to threats of violence.