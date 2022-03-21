Pusha T’s New Arby’s Jingle Ruthlessly Disses McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish [Video]

“How dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it?”

via: Uproxx

Pusha T is no stranger to to the fast food jingle scene. News surfaced in 2016 that he was behind McDonald’s ubiquitous “I’m Lovin’ It!” song which first appeared in 2003. Now, nearly two decades later, King Push — who recently dropped the track “Diet Coke” with Kanye West — has come over to the dark side, so to speak, and has just penned the new “Spicy Diss Fish Track” for Arby’s.

The track touts the superiority of Arby’s Spicy Fish sandwich to that of McDonald’s time-honored Filet-O-Fish as Pusha T ruthlessly dismantles the Mickey D’s sandwich, which first debuted in 1962. “I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it. Filet-O-Fish is sh*t and you should be disgusted,” he raps in the song’s opening bars. He spends much of the track ripping apart the square shaped McDonald’s sandwich and bodies Ronald McDonald in the process. “A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,” he adds, punctuating a verse.

The rapper took to twitter to announce his new…er…collab, saying, “Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway”

Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway pic.twitter.com/dzTuBlM9Ok — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 21, 2022

On the track, which rides a battle rap beat not too far removed from something out of El-P’s early production library, Push somehow manages to get his sly cocaine rap references past the censors. As the track comes to a close and a ship sinks into the water in the video (symbolizing the demise of the now 60 year old McDonald’s sandwich), Push gets back to his roots and delivers the coke rap death punch, “If you know me and you know me well, our fish is gonna tip that scale!”

Listen to Pusha T’s “Spicy Fish Diss Track” and watch the video above.