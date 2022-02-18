Pusha T Says He's Moved Past Drake Beef [Video]

Pusha T is speaking out on a few things involving Drake.

via: Rap-Up

Nearly four years after their rivalry, the “Diet Coke” rapper is looking back on one of hip-hop’s most explosive feuds. When asked about their history, Pusha said he’s moved on.

“I’ve already looked past that,” he said during an interview with Complex’s “360 With Speedy Morman.” “I don’t look towards that anymore. … Bygones are bygones, as far as I see.”

He also reflected on Drake and Ye’s reconciliation, saying it “works really good” to see them reunite even though it surprised him. He and Kanye spoke about ending the beef before December’s Free Larry Hoover concert.

“I told [Ye], ‘That might be good for you,’” he added.

He also addressed Drake’s recent video where his son Adonis is seen speaking French. “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say,” Drake captioned the post, quoting lyrics from Clipse’s “Cot Damn.”

The reference struck fans as surprising considering Pusha’s “Story of Adidon” diss, but Pusha didn’t think much of it. “I thought he was propping up his son, speaking French,” said Pusha, who was asked if he thought the lyric was “sus.”

“No, not with his son, never. I wouldn’t think that. I wouldn’t put my son in, like, that type of energy,” said Pusha, who welcomed his son in June 2020.

He noted Drake was a Clipse fan, so he understands why he chose that caption. “I think it was just drawing a parallel to, like you said, his son speaking French. I don’t think it was anything more than that.”

Pusha is now gearing up for his highly-anticipated new album, which was produced by Kanye West and The Neptunes. The follow-up to 2018’s Daytona is expected to drop in the next few months. “There’s no album that’s better than mine this year,” he once again proclaimed.