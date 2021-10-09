Princess Love Has "Never Been Better" Following Ray J Filing For Divorce [Video]

Princess Love seems to be unbothered by the news of her husband Ray J filing for divorce from her again.

via: HotNewHipHop

For the third time in the last two years, Ray J and Princess Love are headed for divorce court. There has been an outpouring of support sent Ray J’s way in recent days since it was shared that he was hospitalized in Miami. Information regarding what led up to the reality star being admitted remains unknown, but Ray and his team have shared that he is isolated as he battles pneumonia.

During that time, news also broke that while recovering, Ray J decided to file for divorce this week amid rumors that he and wife Princess Love had broken up once again. The pair has been on-again-off-again since they first began dating years ago, but in recent months, following their explosive social media moments, it seemed as if they were back on the right track.

Princess was spotted doing a bit of shopping when she was approached by a TMZ cameraperson who asked her a series of questions. She kept her answers brief.

When asked how she was feeling, she said, “Never been better.” Ray J is doing “great,” said Princess, adding, “He’s alive and well.” She avoided the question about rekindling their romance and claimed she was focused on work and taking care of her and Ray J’s two children.

Ray J and Princess began dating back in 2013 while she was working as an exotic dancer in Las Vegas. The development of their relationship was played out for fans on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and their 2016 wedding was even broadcast on the show. Check out her run-in with TMZ below.

We wish them all of the best.