Prince Harry Fell In Love With Meghan Markle After Seeing Her Wearing A Snapchat Dog Filter, Which Proves That Love Is Actually Real

In Harry & Meghan, the couple’s new Netflix docuseries that premiered on Thursday, the couple let cameras capture their lives.

via: Uproxx

As the story goes, in true royal fashion, Prince William met his future wife Kate Middleton while they were both studying at a prestigious Scottish university, until one fateful night when Kate modeled in a school-sponsored fashion show titled “The Art of Seduction” and the two began their whirlwind romance. Really!

There have been books, TV movies, and fan fiction about this meeting (probably) and the two remain a happily married couple with more power than anyone else in the world. Meanwhile, William’s brother Harry met his wife the old-fashioned way: through Snapchat.

Even though he might be a royal with every resource at his fingertips, Prince Harry needed some social media engagement too. Sometimes you just need some clout, even if your grandmother was one of the most influential people in your home country.

When Prince Harry was scrolling through his social feed back in 2016, he, like so many other men at the time, became enamored with a certain actress wearing the historically significant dog filter on Snapchat. “I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Prince Harry says in his new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. He added, “I was like, ‘Who is THAT?’” Modern romance is NOT dead when a real-life prince can find his own princess through the fuzzy animal filter! Meghan Markle is just like us!

Markle’s friend then said that “Prince Haz” wanted to meet her, but she wasn’t impressed. “I said, ‘Who’s that?’” Markle recalled. As with any millennial-adjacent, she then insisted to see his Instagram….probably after noticing that he had millions of followers. “I asked if I could see his feed. That, to me, was the best barometer,” Markle added. “So I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa.”

But it didn’t begin and end there, since Markle really wanted to live it up and not be tied down to a literal Prince. She had her own stuff going on! “I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist,” she said. The duo then got married in 2016 and eventually left the Royal family in 2020, only to inspire more than one Lifetime movie about their epic romance, which would not be possible without the trusty use of the Snapchat dog filter. The world’s true leader!

Harry and Meghan Volume I is now streaming on Netflix.