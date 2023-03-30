Prayers Up: Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Reportedly Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Mama June’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 28-year-old received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January, TMZ reported Thursday.

After Cardwell underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

A source told the outlet that Cardwell’s family members are “very hopeful” she will get better.

Cardwell has reportedly experienced her first round of chemotherapy, with further treatment decisions to be made depending on her reaction.

Shannon’s rep has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Cardwell is a two-time mom, sharing daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

While trying to conceive baby No. 3 with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, Anna suffered multiple miscarriages.

“It’s been a long, bumpy road for us,” the Walmart employee told The Sun in June 2021. “It’s been difficult.”

She noted, “I don’t make enough progesterone. I don’t have enough in my system, so it keeps the baby from getting enough nutrition.”

As for her and Toney’s marriage plans, Anna expressed hesitance to walk down the aisle again after her and Michael’s 2014 wedding.

“You never know what will happen,” she explained, adding that she and Toney wear promise rings. “I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying ‘Hey you’re married.’

“I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it.”

Anna is Shannon’s eldest child. The “From Hot to Not” star is also the mother of Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 26, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17.

While Anna has been vocal about her strained relationship with June, even telling Dr. Phil in 2014 that the 43-year-old “lied [her] entire life,” the duo recently reunited.

Not only did the pair attend Efrid’s baby shower in June 2021, but Anna also was also present at June’s Florida wedding to Justin Stroud last month.