A Posthumous Gangsta Boo Album Featuring Latto, Run The Jewels, And Juicy J Is Reportedly In The Works

It appears new music from Memphis rap legend Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell is on the way.

via: HipHopDX

According to TMZ, the forthcoming unnamed project is scheduled to be released on August 7 — which would have been Gangsta Boo’s 44th birthday.

It will include features from Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, and Run The Jewels. While on the production side of things, the album will feature beats from Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, and RTJ’s El-P. Metro Boomin and BeatKing are also rumored to be a part of the project.

TMZ has reported that DJ Paul and Juicy J — founders of Boo’s former group Three 6 Mafia — are considering lending their talents to the project also.

Gangsta Boo was found dead in her hometown of Memphis on January 1, around 4:00 p.m. The cause of her death was unclear at the time, but the Memphis Police Department have said it found no signs of foul play. She is survived by her mother and two brothers.

She joined Three 6 Mafia in 1994 at the age of 15 and features on the legendary Memphis group’s first five albums: Mystic Stylez (1995), Chapter. 1: The End (1996), Chapter 2: World Domination (1997), When The Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 (2000), and Choices: The Album (2001).

Gangsta Boo’s last solo project was 2003’s Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, which followed the two albums she released via DJ Paul and Juicy J’s Hypnotize Minds imprint, Enquiring Minds (1998) and Both Worlds *69 (2001).

Meanwhile, Gangsta Boo’s partner and Marriage Boot Camp co-star Emmet Flores has developed a clothing brand to honor her legacy.

According to Flores, 90 percent of proceeds will go directly to her mother, Veronica Mitchell. The other 10 percent will go toward student tuition at the Stax Music Academy in Memphis.

The clothing will be available solely on Gangsta Boo’s site, QueenOfMemphis.com.

Talking to AllHipHop on Wednesday (March 9), Boo’s mother co-signed the new line of merch and shared her pride for all that her late daughter accomplished.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl,” Mitchell said. “She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere, and it all started at home with us. That’s so amazing to me. It makes me smile ear to ear. God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron.”

She continued: “I miss her, but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her, GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.