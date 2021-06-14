Post Malone Spent $1.6 Million on a New Smile -- Complete with Diamond Fangs [Photo]

Post Malone has a new grill — a $1.6 million grill.

via Complex:

TMZ reports the 25-year-old singer’s teeth went through some serious reconstruction this past weekend, as he dropped over one $1 million on porcelain veneers framed with 2 diamond fangs.

When it was all said and done, Posty’s dental work included 28 units of ceramic restoration, with the 2 diamonds amounting to a total weight of 12 carats.

Dr. Thomas Connelly, who spearheaded the project, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate Post’s new teeth.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend,” Connelly captioned a picture of a smiling Malone. “With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile.”

Dr. Connelly added that the project was a collaboration between himself and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, a team of gem cutters at Bichachi Diamonds, and the bling experts at Angel City Jewelers.

“Post Malone’s epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most ‘Drip,’” he added.

According to the New York Post, the superstar dentist is responsible for the smiles of some of the biggest names in entertainment, such as DaBaby, Shaquille O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)