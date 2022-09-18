Post Malone Falls And Injures His Ribs On Stage, And Returns To Perform Shortly After [Video]

Post Malone won’t let gravity stop him.

via: Uproxx

Post Malone took a nasty tumble on stage last night at the St. Louis stop of his “Twelve Carat Tour.” While on stage at the Enterprise Center, Post stepped into a hole on the stage.

Post Malone falls hard at St. Louis show? Video courtesy of Zachary Bukhshtaber pic.twitter.com/jsLUTJJ6iD — Kevin C. Johnson (@kevincjohnson) September 18, 2022

Visibly hurt, Malone was escorted offstage by medics and given attention. He didn’t take too long to bounce back, as he returned to the stage about 15 minutes after, to an audience cheering “Posty, Posty, Posty!”

Post thanked the crowd for their patience and revealed he cracked three ribs. He continued to perform the rest of his set, however, he was clutching his ribs throughout the remainder of the set, visibly in pain.

Before Post continued with his set, a fan gave him a beer to comfort him.

Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.#PostMalone pic.twitter.com/eFZBn8TffU — ?Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 18, 2022

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Post revealed that while touring is one of his favorite parts of being an artist, he admits that touring can be physically taxing.

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker. My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me. There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take. You give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

Post is still scheduled to perform in Colombus, OH tonight.