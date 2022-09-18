  1. Home
Post Malone Falls And Injures His Ribs On Stage, And Returns To Perform Shortly After [Video]

September 18, 2022 1:27 PM PST

Post Malone won’t let gravity stop him.

via: Uproxx

Post Malone took a nasty tumble on stage last night at the St. Louis stop of his “Twelve Carat Tour.” While on stage at the Enterprise Center, Post stepped into a hole on the stage.

Visibly hurt, Malone was escorted offstage by medics and given attention. He didn’t take too long to bounce back, as he returned to the stage about 15 minutes after, to an audience cheering “Posty, Posty, Posty!”

Post thanked the crowd for their patience and revealed he cracked three ribs. He continued to perform the rest of his set, however, he was clutching his ribs throughout the remainder of the set, visibly in pain.

Before Post continued with his set, a fan gave him a beer to comfort him.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Post revealed that while touring is one of his favorite parts of being an artist, he admits that touring can be physically taxing.

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker. My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me. There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take. You give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

Post is still scheduled to perform in Colombus, OH tonight.

