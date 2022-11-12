Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Obtain Their Marriage License

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are one step closer to walking down the aisle.

According to reports, the couple has obtained a marriage license in Fulton County, GA.

The move comes after Porsha accidentally shared her wedding dress on Instagram Live earlier this week.

The obtained license doesn’t have an expiration date, but it seems like their big day is approaching rather quickly — all things considered.

Also, there currently aren’t any plans to record the ceremony for ‘RHOA’ or any other show.