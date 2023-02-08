Porn Star Ron Jeremy Committed to State Mental Hospital

Skin flick icon Ron Jeremy has been committed to a state mental hospital in California after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges.

via: CBS Los Angeles

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.

Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.

In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to ‘severe dementia,’ according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.

Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.