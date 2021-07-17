Pop Smoke’s Mother Admits ‘It’s Easier’ To Listen To Her Son On His Posthumous New Album, ‘Faith’ [Video]

On “Tell the Vision,” the third track off Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Faith, Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez talks about the Brooklyn-drill rapper’s “tragic” death.

via: Uproxx

This past Friday, Pop Smoke’s team released the late rapper’s second posthumous album, Faith. It arrived a little over a year since his first effort, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, was released for fans. Altogether, Faith presents 20 songs with a boatload of guest acts, those being Pusha T, Kanye West, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black.

The project also sees an appearance from the late rapper’s mother, Audrey Jackson, who shared some words on the project’s intro track, “Good News.”

During a recent interview with Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez, Jackson admitted that “it’s easier” to hear her son on Faith. “He does sound different on this, his sound, his style, it’s different,” she said. Jackson also confessed that she has not listened to Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon yet. She later expressed that she’s “grateful” law enforcement arrested the individuals responsible for her son’s death.

“They’re off the streets, they’ve been caught,” she said. “They need to serve some time. Throwing them under the jail isn’t going to bring him back, taking their lives isn’t going to bring him back but as long as there’s a real consequence.”

The rapper’s brother, Obasi Jackson, also shared his gratitude for the arrests.

“I feel like they didn’t have to do what they did,” he said. “Now, you deserve the ultimate penalty.”

You can watch the full interview above.

Through the Shoot For The Stars Foundation, Mrs. Jackson continues to celebrate her son’s legacy and give back to the youth the way Pop had planned to. The nonprofit is sponsoring the second annual “Pop Smoke Day” this year, which will include a festival, food giveaway and a youth summit, according to Mrs. Jackson