Pop Smoke’s Gravesite Reportedly Targeted by Vandals

Someone vandalized Pop Smoke’s gravesite and police are looking for suspects.

via Complex:

As shown in photos obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s crypt at New York City’s Green-Wood Cemetery was found completely destroyed this weekend. The images include close-ups of the Pop Smoke’s broken marble plaque engraved with his full, birth-given name, Bashar Barakah Jackson. The other plaques on the outer wall of the mausoleum were seemingly untouched, suggesting the vandalism was targeted.

A witness told TMZ they discovered the damage early Saturday, and immediately alerted security. The outlet points out that there were also drag marks outside Pop Smoke’s crypt, indicating the vandals may have pulled something out of the tomb. Additional photos highlight a “door-looking” object next to the site, which is believed to be the concrete slab that was placed over the rapper’s casket.

Witnesses said they returned to the site hours later, and saw Pop Smoke’s plaque had been replaced with a blank one, and was blocked off by caution tape. There’s no word on the condition of Pop Smoke’s casket, and whether police have launched an investigation.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed on Feb. 19, 2020, in what was said to be a home-invasion robbery. Four suspects have since been charged in connection to the slaying.

How distasteful.