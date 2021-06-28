Pop Smoke's Family Thanks Travis Scott for Honoring the Late Rapper in Dior Collaboration

Travis Scott paid homage to Pop Smoke with his recent Dior collaboration, and the rapper’s family is expressing their gratitude.

via People:

Pop Smoke’s brother Obasi Jackson told TMZ he and his family appreciated the thoughtful tribute, as the rapper loved Dior and even famously named a song after the French fashion house.

“Me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that he [Scott] is trying to create around Pop, and definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that he’s trying to push forward in this time,” Obasi said in an interview with TMZ.

Jackson said his brother often talked about going to Paris Fashion Week to see Scott debut his collaboration on the runway. He also reportedly said that Pop Smoke’s family wants to partner with Scott and be more involved on the creative side in the future.

The piece that honors Pop Smoke is a white tee adorned with a black-and-white image of the rapper on the front and lyrics to his hit single “Dior” on the back in cursive letters.

The Astroworld artist teamed up with Dior creative director Kim Jones on the men’s spring 2022 collection, entitled Cactus Jack Dior (after Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records). The line, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, marked Jones’ first-ever collaboration with a musical artist.

The imaginative runway show featured a desert landscape set filled with larger-than-life mushrooms, cacti and flowers. It drew celebrities including Bella Hadid, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miss Fame.

“A conversation – between two friends, two cultures, and two different eras – results in a collection that explores the identities of a groundbreaking modern musician and the heritage of one of the leading Parisian couture houses,” Dior said in the show notes.

RIP Pop.