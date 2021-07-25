Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Debuts At No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ Album Charts [Photo]

It’s official — Pop Smoke has the No. 1 album in America.

via: Uproxx

A little over a year after the world received his posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke’s team regrouped to unveil another one, entitled Faith. It arrived earlier this month, with 20 songs and appearances from Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, and many more. A week and a half after its release, Faith just became the second No. 1 album for the late musician.

The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 for the chart dated July 31. Faith achieved this by selling 88,000 total album units, with 83,000 of that being streaming equivalent album units, thanks to over 113 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Pure albums sales contributed an additional 4,000 units to its first week numbers. Faith joins Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon as the No. 1 projects in Pop Smoke’s catalog, and it makes for his third album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Faith debut atop the album charts comes days after a deluxe edition of the project was released. In total, four songs with guest appearances from G Herbo, OnPointLikeOP, Killa, Dread Woo, and Travi were added to the album.

His fans took to social media to celebrate his special day anyways with posts declaring their love for Pop and his music.

Pop Smoke is the first artist in history to posthumously debut his first two studio albums at #1 on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) July 25, 2021