Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Shooting Victim Recants His Statement

Pooh Shiesty’s legal team has filed a new motion centered on what they say is sworn testimony from the security guard at a Miami club who was previously alleged to have been shot by the Shiesty Season artist.

via: AceShowbiz

A club security guard, who was reported to have been shot when the rapper opened fire at King of Diamonds nightclub on May 30, now claims he was on a powerful painkiller and unaware what he initially told police. In a new motion filed by Pooh’s attorneys Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh, they state that the security guard spoke to the legal team in sworn testimony.

According to the docs obtained by TMZ, Frivin Dor told the legal team that he was given Dilaudid, a powerful opioid painkiller, when he first arrived at the hospital that night. He believes that the painkiller caused him to not remember a thing he said that night.

Frivin also said that he thinks the commotion in the club might be caused by a fan that fell in a parking lot nearby. He additionally testified that he doesn’t recall Pooh aiming at him or even shooting at him.

The security guard also said he doesn’t want to press charges against Pooh and doesn’t want officials in Florida to contact him about this matter either. The rapper’s lawyers argue that this is enough reason for prosecutor to at least reconsider the decision not to release the 22-year-old star on bond.

Frivin’s latest testimony contradicts details in the affidavit used to arrest Pooh last week.

Earlier reports said Pooh, whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., shot one of security guards at the King of Diamonds nightclub at 4 A.M on May 30. On what led to the incident, he was allegedly caught in an altercation after he got robbed for $40,000 while he was taking the stage.

This could be great news for Pooh Shiesty, we will keep you updated.