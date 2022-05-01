Pooh Shiesty Will Reportedly Be On Supervised Release For Three Years Once He’s Released From Prison

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., dodged a career-shattering bullet when a judge only sentence him to five years in prison earlier this month for firearms conspiracy.

via: Complex

TMZ reports that the Memphis native will be on supervised release for three years and that during that time, he won’t be permitted to see his co-defendants or gang members. Additionally, his parole officer will be allowed to occasionally look through Pooh’s property—and he has been directed to go to a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Pooh is currently behind bars in connection to a shooting that took place in South Florida. Over three months ago, the rapper pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge in the federal case, stemming from an alleged armed robbery that took place at a hotel. He was accused of shooting 28-year-old Brandon Cooper in October 2020, from whom Pooh was purportedly meeting to buy weed and sneakers.

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome,” his attorney, Bradford Cohen, said at the time of Pooh’s sentencing. “We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

Pooh’s current troubles with the law haven’t prevented him from releasing new music. On Friday, he unleashed his deluxe project, Shiesty Season: Certified, which boasted 10 new tracks and features from Gucci Mane, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, and more. Alongside nine new visualizers, Pooh also dropped off music videos for “No Clues” with Big Scarr and “Gone MIA.”