Pooh Shiesty Has Reportedly Been Arrested On A Charge Of Aggravated Battery [Photo]

Pooh Shiesty is back behind bars.

via: Uproxx

Gucci Mane’s label has suffered another blow after his artist Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison for skipping bail last month. This time, it’s 21-year-old supernova Pooh Shiesty — aka Lontrell Williams — in the hot seat, according to The Miami Herald, which reports that Shiesty was arrested for aggravated battery in connection with a shooting at the Miami nightclub King Of Diamonds over Memorial Day weekend.

Complex‘s report on the arrest partially reconstructs the events in question, with social media video purportedly depicting the “Back In Blood” rapper at the club while the person apparently filming narrates. According to the clubgoer’s commentary, someone “took” Shiesty’s money, leading to a second clip in which the commenter loudly claims “Pooh Shiesty let off in a jacker’s b*tch ass” — meaning the rapper apparently shot at someone. The final clip does show someone who looks to be the rapper — although he’s wearing a ski mask, he was the focus of the prior videos — exiting the club holding something that certainly appears to be a handgun.

According to Miami Herald, the rapper did turn himself in on Tuesday. The Herald obtained an arrest warrant which said Shiesty shot a security guard in the leg.

Pooh Shiesty has turned himself in for his alleged role in a shooting at a Miami night club on May 29th. pic.twitter.com/PPPKwmyeAw — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 8, 2021

The arrest comes just months after Shiesty was arrested in connection to an October 2020 shooting at Bay Harbor Islands. He was ultimately charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery.