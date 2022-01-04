Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearms Conspiracy, Avoiding A Potential Life Sentence

Pooh Shiesty has taken a plea deal on his shooting case, pleading guilty to firearms conspiracy to avoid a potential life sentence.

via: Pitchfork

The charge stem from an October 2020 altercation in Florida, where the rapper allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the buttocks while considering a purchase of sneakers and cannabis.

With Pooh Shiesty’s guilty plea, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges that could have resulted in a lifetime prison sentence. The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida said in a statement that the rapper could face up to 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

In July, a federal judge in Miami ordered that Pooh Shiesty be held without bond, following his arrest for a June altercation in which a security guard was shot. The incident had occurred while Williams was out on bond for the 2020 charges.

In February 2020, Pooh Shiesty released his debut mixtape Shiesty Season, which featured his popular Lil Durk collaboration “Back in Blood.” Last month, the Memphis rapper shared “Federal Contraband (Freestyle).”

Pooh, who had one of YouTube’s top trending videos of 2021 and a flourishing presence thanks to his hit “Back In Blood” with Lil Durk before getting arrested, still faces charges in a prior shooting incident in which he allegedly shot at a security guard in a club after fans tried to pull cash out of his pockets following a performance.