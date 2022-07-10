Polo G’s Lawyer Calls Miami Police ‘Childish’ Over The Leaked Video Of The Rapper Berating A Cop

Polo G’s attorney Bradford Cohens has some thoughts about the recently leaked body camera video of his client.

via: Uproxx

A few months ago, it was announced that Polo G’s misdemeanor charges — public servant/influence performance threat and resisting an officer without violence — from his summer 2021 Miami arrest had been dropped. The charges were dropped after Polo G completed an anger management class. Prior to that, the two felony charges from the Miami incident, battery against a police officer and threatening a public servant, had also been dropped. With that being said, it was pretty clear that the saga between Polo G and the Miami PD was over, but that changed when a video of the rapper berating a Miami cop arrived online.

The video captures Polo G questioning and clowning the cop’s lifestyle and mocking his career path, and it’s earned a response from Polo G’s lawyer Bradford Cohen. In a conversation with TMZ, Cohen accused law enforcement of releasing what he describes as “heavily redacted” body cam footage that only features “the parts that disparage the defendant.” Cohen continued, “They didn’t show him getting slammed to the ground or the reason why was pulled over. Of course, they wouldn’t show that.”

Polo G’s lawyer believes that the body cam footage was released because the Miami Police Department is embarrassed about the whole incident. However, TMZ reached out to the Miami PD and a spokesperson said that the department is not responsible for the video’s release. In response, Cohen said there is clearly a leak at the Miami PD. “I have never seen a department react to their malfeasance by disseminating highly edited disparaging video,” he said, adding that the “childish” move is why “a lot of people are losing faith in policing.”