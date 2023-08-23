Polo G Was Reportedly Put In Handcuffs As Police Raided His Los Angeles Mansion With A Search Warrant [Video]

Polo G is in some legal trouble after police raided his home and led the rapper away in handcuffs.

via: Uproxx

A week ago, Polo G announced his fourth album, Hood Poet. At the moment, though, he’s got something else to deal with: TMZ reports that Los Angeles police raided Polo’s home today (August 23).

The publication has video and photos of the situation and notes that multiple vehicles and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were at the rapper’s San Fernando Valley mansion (that he bought for $5 million in 2021). They were there carrying out a search warrant and they ordered multiple people (including Polo) out of the house and handcuffed them while they conducted their search.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the warrant was in connection to a robbery and that four suspects have been taken into custody, but have not yet been booked. A Polo G representative told the publication that the rapper has been detained as part of an active investigation, but that he is not the focus of the investigation. TMZ was reportedly told that “Polo will update his fans and supporters when the time is right.”

Hood Poet, Polo G’s first album since his No. 1 LP Hall Of Fame, is set for release on September 15. A few days after announcing the project, the rapper shared a video for “Barely Holdin’ On.”

Polo’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ, “Polo is being held to under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any precious charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.”

A law enforcement source tells us the warrant has to do with Polo G’s brother, Taurean (known as Trench Baby) … we’re told Polo was detained because officers are trying to determine if he was harboring a fugitive.