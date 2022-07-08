Polo G Berates An Officer In Body Cam Footage From His 2021 Arrest In Miami [Video]

Polo G found himself in an interesting situation in June 2021 when he was arrested in Miami following a release party for his Hall of Fame album.

via: Uproxx

No one thinks highly of police officers when they’re sitting handcuffed in the back of a cruiser, but for the Miami officer who arrested Polo G for assault in 2021, his experience was a hardcore exercise in patience considering the eloquence involved when the detainee happens to be a world-class rapper. Recently, body cam footage from the aftermath of the arrest surfaced online, revealing that Polo gave the dressing down of a lifetime to the officer, questioning all the life choices that led him to pursue his present career path.

“I’m just sayin’, do you got $10,000 in your bank account right now?” Polo inquests. “‘Cause if you die right now, what could you give your kids? If you die right now, what could you give the lady that you in bed with? What could you give to your mama? Have you ever bought yo mama anything? Did you buy yo mama a car? Did you buy yo mama a house? I did that.” The officer humbly replies, “Good for you, bro. I’m glad you did that… I would love to do that one day.” In his own fiery response, Polo posits that it’s unlikely as a police officer — something Polo seems very disdainful about.

Fortunately for the Chicago rapper, a pair of felony charges were dropped shortly after the incident, and the remaining misdemeanors were dropped earlier this year after he completed an anger management course. Hopefully, he can avoid any future run-ins with the police, but woe be unto any officers thinking they can flex on this rapper — they might end up being on the receiving end of one anti-motivational speech.